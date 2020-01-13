× 16-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder following Aurora shooting that injured 5

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that injured five people in Aurora over the weekend.

Due to the suspect’s status as a minor, his name and photo were not released. However, the Aurora Police Department said Monday that he is charged with “numerous” other counts in addition to attempted murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment at 17158 E. Adriatic Pl. Two teenage girls and one teenage boy were shot, along with two adult males, an APD spokesperson said.

The teenagers were between the ages of 16 and 18, according to APD.

Police are continuing to search for additional suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact APD Agent Barchetti at: 303-739-1836. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000.