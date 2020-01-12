× Sunday forecast includes strong wind, mountain snow

As we end our weekend, the quiet and dry weather will continue for the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures will max out in the 40s across the Denver metro and eastern plains with breezy conditions. Meanwhile in the mountains, scattered snow showers will continue through the day.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the central and northern mountains through Monday, with overall totals ranging from 7-14 inches. Localized higher amounts up to 20 inches will be possible, especially across the extreme northern mountains. The on-and-off again snow showers will stay in the forecast for the high country straight through Friday. In the lower elevations, Denver’s stretch of dry weather will continue throughout the upcoming work week. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds each and every day this week as highs stay in the 40s and 50s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.