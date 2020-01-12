Residents concerned after reports of possible mail theft in Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors near 12th and Colorado Boulevard are being cautious about what they drop in a nearby mailbox, after several people reported their mail was potentially stolen from the box.

"You kind of just know that the mailbox is probably not the safest place to put your mail around here," said Grant Beery who lives nearby.

Beery says he avoids using the USPS mailbox just feet from his house at 12th and Clermont Street.

Several people have posted on the Nextdoor App claiming their mail was stolen from the box. One woman said her personal information was intercepted. Another says she put two packages in the dropbox Dec. 20 but they never made it to the hands of a postal worker.

Beery says he's had mail stolen from his front porch on two separate occasions.

"I think because this is a high traffic area. You get a lot of people that aren't from the area because of the hospital and other businesses around here," said Beery.

A spokesperson with USPS said Sunday night he was waiting on more information from the inspection service before commenting on the reported thefts.

The Denver Police Department does not investigate these cases because they involve government property and are handled by USPS directly.