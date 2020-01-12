× Police shoot, kill 1 at Lakewood motel

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Lakewood Police said they shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel.

Police said in a press release they were called around 1 a.m. to the American Motel at 10101 W. Interstate 70 Frontage Road N., where “a wanted adult male was staying at the motel.”

A police spokesperson said Sunday the man was wanted for armed robbery.

SWAT officers arrived on scene and tried to talk the man out of the room for about two hours, according to the release. They said once SWAT officers entered the room about 3:05 a.m., “they encountered the suspect armed with a handgun.”

Police said “multiple commands to drop the weapon were ignored by the suspect and he was subsequently shot” by two Lakewood Police SWAT officers.

Those officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the release.

That man was pronounced dead on scene. Police did not release the man’s identity pending positive identification from the coroner and notification of next-of-kin.

Police said the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.