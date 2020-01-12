Mountain snow Monday, seasonal and dry on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will be another dry day in Denver and on the Front Range. Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

While the Front Range is dry, snow will be falling in the mountains. Snowfall totals will be up to ten inches in some spots. Roads could become slick and icy through Monday night. Another round of snow will move into the mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday. Avalanche danger will remain high.

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The rest of the week will stay mild and dry on the Front Range.

