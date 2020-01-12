Hundreds rally in Denver in support of proposed 22-week abortion ban

DENVER — Hundreds rallied at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday in support of an initiative to end late-term abortions in Colorado.

The rally centered around "Initiative 120." If the effort receives enough signatures, it would ask voters to ban abortions at abortions at 22 weeks through birth.

Organizers have not released how many signatures they have collected.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, supporters will need to collect 124,632 signatures by March 4 to present the issue to voters this year.

