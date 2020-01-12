Efforts underway to help animals affected in the Australian fires

Posted 3:53 pm, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 12, 2020

 WEAVERVILLE, NC — Officials are saying one of the worst impacts of the Australian fires has been on wildlife, with more than a billion animals possibly dead.

Some people here in the mountains are doing what they can to help out.

A group at 5 Little Monkeys Quilt & Sew in Weaverville called “Grateful Threads” has started sewing pouches together to help save baby kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, and wombats.

The owner of the shop put out word earlier in the week and members immediately volunteered their time.

Angie Lamoree of 5 Little Monkeys said she figures the club will have 40 to 50 pouches made by next week.

“They’re easy to use up, especially flannel scraps,” Lamoree said. “They need to be natural fiber. They can’t be polyester or cheap, slippery stuff. It has to be good quality fiber which is what we have.”

Lamoree said 5 Little Monkeys will also be accepting cash donations to help with food and medicine in Australia.

She said they will send a big box of pouches to Austraila on Jan. 16, 2020 at her own expense and a second box if necessary.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.