Efforts underway to help animals affected in the Australian fires

WEAVERVILLE, NC — Officials are saying one of the worst impacts of the Australian fires has been on wildlife, with more than a billion animals possibly dead.

Some people here in the mountains are doing what they can to help out.

A group at 5 Little Monkeys Quilt & Sew in Weaverville called “Grateful Threads” has started sewing pouches together to help save baby kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, and wombats.

The owner of the shop put out word earlier in the week and members immediately volunteered their time.

Angie Lamoree of 5 Little Monkeys said she figures the club will have 40 to 50 pouches made by next week.

“They’re easy to use up, especially flannel scraps,” Lamoree said. “They need to be natural fiber. They can’t be polyester or cheap, slippery stuff. It has to be good quality fiber which is what we have.”

Lamoree said 5 Little Monkeys will also be accepting cash donations to help with food and medicine in Australia.

She said they will send a big box of pouches to Austraila on Jan. 16, 2020 at her own expense and a second box if necessary.