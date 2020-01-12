× Driver shoots, wounds Colorado Springs officer during gunfire exchange at traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone shot and wounded a Colorado Springs police officer during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Authorities said they were still searching for the shooter on Sunday.

Police had initiated a traffic stop about 11:57 p.m. near the intersection of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street when “a male driver shot at the officers, who returned fire,” according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting.

“During the incident, at least one round was fired at the suspect by the officer,” the release stated.

One officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The shooter drove from the scene, crashed the vehicle near Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street and fled on foot, according to the release.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation shooting investigation, they said.