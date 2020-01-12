(CNN) — At least nine people have died as severe weather and tornadoes have ravaged parts of the Midwest and South and rounds of crippling snow and ice have blanketed areas from Kansas to Michigan.AlertMe
Deadly storm tears through Midwest and South
-
Denver, Chicago flights delayed by winter storm
-
It’s the busiest travel week of the year & 20 million people face brutal winter weather. Here’s what you need to know
-
Arctic Blast will make 70% of the country experience freezing temperatures this week
-
Wintry weather bedevils holiday weekend travelers around US
-
High mountains approaching 3 feet; snow overspreads Denver Sunday afternoon
-
-
2 more storm systems take aim at Colorado; heavy snow expected in some mountain communities
-
Next blast of snow hits mountains overnight, heaviest for Denver Sunday
-
Forecast: Mild days before cold and snow return for the weekend
-
Incredible snow to hit mountains, some accumulation for Denver area: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Sunday
-
CDOT: Leave work early Tuesday if you can
-
-
USPS urges Coloradans to shovel sidewalks
-
Light snow this morning gives way to sunshine later
-
Mild, dry Sunday; Snow moves in Monday night