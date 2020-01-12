Broncos fire offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

The news was announced by Head Coach Vic Fangio on Sunday.

“After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,” Fangio said. “We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

“Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos,” Fangio added.

The Broncos ended their season with a 7-9 record.