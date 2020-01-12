× 5 shot overnight in Aurora, at least one suspect at large

AURORA, Colo. — Police said three teenagers and two men were shot early Sunday in the Courtyards at Buckley apartment complex.

An Aurora Police spokesperson said Sunday morning that the shooting happened during a get-together at one of the apartments at 17158 East Adriatic Place. Two teenage girls and one teenage boy were shot, along with two adult males, the spokesperson said.

The teenagers were between the ages of 16 and 18, the spokesperson said.

Authorities said they were still searching for at least one suspect on Sunday morning.

They described that person as a black male of an unknown age, who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Police said on Twitter around 12:20 a.m. that the five people were “in serious condition but expected to survive.”

Police asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department dispatch center at 303-627-3100.