× Suspect in custody after kidnapping Uber driver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A suspect is in custody following a kidnapping incident that occurred Friday night.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 25 Road and G Road on a report of a car crash.

A witness of the crash said that a female had jumped from the driver’s seat of a white SUV while in motion and the vehicle then crashed into a fence.

The female fled the scene on foot.

The witness also said that the male passenger was in the vehicle as well.

When officers arrived on scene, both the male and the vehicle were no longer in the area, according to police.

A female approached officers at the scene and said she was the original driver of the vehicle. She said that she was an Uber driver and had picked up a male passenger from an address in Fruita.

Originally, the male passenger had indicated he was going downtown. He then reportedly brandished a gun and demanded the female victim to take him to the desert.

The victim ultimately jumped out of the vehicle while in motion to escape from the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle.

The female victim suffered minor injuries.

The Grand Junction Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Adam Salaz and issued an arrest warrant for charges including kidnapping and theft.

Salaz was contacted by law enforcement officials in Carlsbad, N.M. and is currently in custody.

The stolen vehicle has not been located at this time.