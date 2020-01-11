Police searching for suspect who killed a man in south Denver

Posted 7:38 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 07:52PM, January 11, 2020

DENVER — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in south Denver on Thursday evening.

The victim, 31-year-old Luis Nieves, is shown on the top left side of the bulletin provided by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Photo by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Nieves succumbed to injuries he sustained during the assault that happened on a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25, just north of East Evans Avenue.

The suspect may be associated with a rust or burnt orange colored Ford Edge SUV.

Any person with information on this murder is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A picture of a person of interest in this case and an example of the type of car the suspect may be associated with is shown below. The person of interest is a male, and was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Photo credit: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers

