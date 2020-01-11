2 males taken to hospital following double shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near 13th Avenue and Lamar Street on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight.

A dog was also shot in the incident, however, police say the dog walked off the scene with it’s owner.

Two males were shot and transported to the hospital.

Police say the status of the injuries is unknown, but they appear to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

FOX31 is at the scene, and will update information as it becomes available.

