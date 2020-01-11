× Mountain snow, Front Range staying dry through weekend

We’ll experience two totally different weather stories across the state of Colorado this weekend. In the Denver metro and eastern plains, expect quiet and seasonal weather as temps max out in the 40s. A few afternoon clouds will filter in during the afternoon hours as winds stay light. Meanwhile in the High Country, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect, primarily for the central and northern mountains. Expect on-and-off again snow showers Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with totals ranging from 7-14″. Localized higher amounts up to 18″ will be possible across the extreme northern mountains.

Meanwhile across the eastern half of the state, conditions will stay quiet Sunday and Monday as highs max out in the low 40s. Wind will kick up during these two days, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.

Scattered mountain snow showers will continue throughout the entire upcoming work week as highs stay in the 20-30s. In Denver and the Front Range, our dry stretch of weather will continue as highs stay in the low 40s.

