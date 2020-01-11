Loveland mother begs Facebook to delete imposter account of deceased daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A Loveland mother is fighting for her daughter’s dignity 12 years after she died.

Julie Hawbaker is calling on Fox31 Problem Solvers for help, saying Facebook won’t remove a fake profile of her daughter created two years after her suicide.

Brandi Rose, a professional poker player and actress, died by suicide 12 years ago when she was just 26-years-old.

“The entire internet was full of lies that drove my daughter into a deep depression,” Hawbaker said.

Hawbaker says the harassment continues after her death.

“It’s just atrocious,” she said. “Recently, some jerk just posted a picture of a banana and superimposed a picture of my daughter’s face on it and put a rope around her neck and posted it on the internet.”

However, one account in particular is giving Hawbaker serious trouble – a Facebook account that’s been pretending to be her daughter for years.

Brandi died in 2008 and this account here made its first public post in 2010. The latest profile picture update was in 2016.

“How can a dead person update her profile picture,” Hawbaker said.

The pictures are old photos of Brandi, many playing professional poker, but her name is spelled slightly different.

Hawbaker says she’s tried reporting it to Facebook over and over again for a decade.

“They say it doesn’t violate their community standards but these are their standards right there,” she said.

Community standards say not to impersonate others. They also say immediate family members can request that they remove a loved ones’ profile.

“It makes no sense. If this has been happening to me for 12 years how many other grieving parents out there are dealing with this same nonsense.”

Problem Solvers reached out to Facebook Friday afternoon. We have not received a response at this time.

