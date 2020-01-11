× Longmont police searching for armed robbery suspect

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are currently searching for Thomas Snyder, who is a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at the Bank of the West on 5th Avenue and Coffman Street Saturday morning.

Police say that Snyder presented a handgun and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Additionally, police say that Snyder stole a 2019 Kia Optima from an Enterprise Sales in Thornton prior to robbing the bank on Saturday.

Snyder also has an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation for escape, on an original charge of robbery, according to police.

Police say to be cautious as Snyder is believed to be armed. Do not confront the individual. If seen, contact the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8501.

The following photos are from 2017. They were provided to FOX31 by the Longmont Police Department.