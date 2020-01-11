Family feels misled and heartbroken after buying puppy off Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- A Wheat Ridge family is heartbroken and out nearly $2,000 after they were allegedly misled by someone on Craigslist selling a puppy.

"They broke my family's heart," Richard Davis said.

Davis says he bought a pug puppy, who they named Frank, as an early Christmas present for his two sons.

"It was so much fun for about seven days," Davis said.

By Christmas Day, Frank was in the hospital; he was diagnosed with Parvo, according to Davis.

Davis filed a police report in Greenwood Village, where he purchased the puppy from the Craigslist user. He says the seller provided veterinary records that an emergency veterinarian says were false.

"I just wanted the phone number so my vet could talk to her vet, she wouldn't give me that," Davis said. "We got suspicious."

Davis says Frank was too sick to save.

"We're not doing so well. The boys are really upset. I've never seen my boys that upset about anything," Davis said.