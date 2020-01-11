× CUPD investigating burglary on CU Boulder campus, no suspect in custody

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) is investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon inside the Duane Physics building on the CU Boulder campus.

A window of the building was broken and the office was ransacked, according to CUPD.

CUPD says it is unknown if anything was stolen.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Any person with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666.

If you want to share information anonymously, you can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.