Calm week ahead on Front Range, several rounds of mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will heat up to the mid 40s on Sunday in Denver with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Denver's average high temperature for this time of year is 44 degrees. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times.

While conditions are calm on the Front Range, the mountains will see snow showers tonight through Sunday and into Monday. Snowfall totals through Sunday night will range from 2 to 8 inches with up to a foot possible for some of the central and northern mountains by Monday night. Snow showers are possible for parts of the mountains every day this week.

The rest of the week will be quiet in Denver with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There are no chances for rain or snow this week in Denver.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.