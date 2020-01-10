Tis the season to get back in shape, why not try something new to feel strong and healthy. Club Pilates has 15 locations and they offer 4 levels of classes so anyone at any level can start Pilates or progress to a more challenging level. Watch the segment on "Joana's Fitness Fix" to see if this workout is for you. They offer amazing group classes with the latest equipment and they offer one on one training as well with flexible hours and membership rates. Go to ClubPilates.com to find a location near you.AlertMe
Your new workout for 2020- Club Pilates
-
Your New Year workout at Club Pilates
-
The Bar Method Cherry Creek
-
New Year Fitness Gear
-
Add sparkle to your workouts with Athleta
-
Getting Fit with Fitwall
-
-
HOTWORX Denver-LoHi Pre-sale Deal
-
Avoid scary injuries with Fitness Together
-
New Health Trends for 2020
-
Joana’s Fitness Fix – Trends for the New Year
-
One on One Weight Loss Coach & DNA Info. – Profile by Sanford
-
-
Kaepernick’s throws passes for 40 minutes at strange workout
-
ClassPass Wellness – Access to Fitness, Massage, Manicure, Blow-Outs
-
Snow expected to disrupt busy Thanksgiving travel week at DIA and throughout Denver