If you have a bad case of the January blues re-watching 'Troop Beverly Hills' and other classic movies can cheer you up. They're coming back to the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema... to celebrate their Hindsight 20/20 theme for the new year. All of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in the metro area are showing some films worth re-watching. The lineup includes The Big Lebowski , Troop Beverly Hills, Tremors, Xanadu and Hackers. Some of these favorites will even have theme parties and specialty food and drink items during the month of January. To find show times just head to DraftHouse.comAlertMe
Treat January Blues with Movie Classics at Alamo Dafthouse Cinema – Hindsight 20/20 Series
Alamo DraftHouse Hindsight 20/20 January Series
