Snowmass Village couple to get $50K after support dog housing lawsuit

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner’s association in Snowmass Village, in the high country west of Aspen, must pay $50,000 to a couple after a woman was not allowed to stay in the complex with her emotional support dog even after she provided documentation.

The Aspen Times reports that a judge approved a consent order resolving the dispute between Creekside Condominium Homeowner’s Association and Creekside owner Jason Neilson and his partner Kirsten Swick.

Officials say the argument was over whether Swick’s emotional support dog met the association’s criteria for reasonable accommodation against its no-dogs policy.

The court order also requires the association to participate in Fair Housing Act training and adopt new accommodation and animal assistance policies and guidelines.