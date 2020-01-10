Records show Colorado Medina Alerts are quite effective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police have arrested the driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in northwest Denver.

A Medina Alert was issued for a silver 2004 Ford Explorer and a female driver after a witness captured her license plate.

Hours later, the car was found and the woman was arrested.

It was the first Medina Alert of 2020 after a successful year in 2019.

Medina Alerts are issued for hit-and-run crashes involving serious bodily injury. Law enforcement must have a complete or partial license plate number in addition to the make, style and color of the car.

Medina Alerts issued by year:

2017: 4

2018: 6

2019: 8

There are currently no active Medina Alerts in the state.