Records show Colorado Medina Alerts are quite effective

DENVER -- Denver police have arrested the driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in northwest Denver.
A Medina Alert was issued for a silver 2004 Ford Explorer and a female driver after a witness captured her license plate.
Hours later, the car was found and the woman was arrested.
It was the first Medina Alert of 2020 after a successful year in 2019.
Medina Alerts are issued for hit-and-run crashes involving serious bodily injury. Law enforcement must have a complete or partial license plate number in addition to the make, style and color of the car.
Medina Alerts issued by year:
2017: 4
2018: 6
2019: 8
There are currently no active Medina Alerts in the state.AlertMe