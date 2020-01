Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your New Year's resolution is to quit smoking you're in luck! The Colorado Quitline has a great incentive to help you kick the habit once and for all with the support you need to succeed!

Call 1-800-QuitNow... Make 2020 the year you start your tobacco-free life! For a limited time Colorado Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado Quitline. Just ask for the incentive when you call. For more information visit CoQuitLine.org.