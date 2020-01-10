MEDINA ALERT: Denver police looking for silver 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate OLK-274 after hit-and-run

Police looking for SUV after hit-and-run with serious injuries in northwest Denver: Medina Alert

Posted 1:05 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:43PM, January 10, 2020

DENVER — Police are looking for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in northwest Denver.

A victim who was hit has serious injuries, the Denver Police Department says. The crash happened at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:41 a.m.

Police are looking for a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate number OLK-274 that was last seen traveling south from the area.

If you see the vehicle, police say to call 911.

Southbound Sheridan Boulevard is closed at 49th Avenue due to the crash. Police are advising to take alternate routes.

Map of hit-and-run at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver on Jan. 10, 2020.

Map of hit-and-run at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver on Jan. 10, 2020.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.