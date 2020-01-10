Police looking for SUV after hit-and-run with serious injuries in northwest Denver: Medina Alert

DENVER — Police are looking for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in northwest Denver.

A victim who was hit has serious injuries, the Denver Police Department says. The crash happened at 49th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:41 a.m.

Police are looking for a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate number OLK-274 that was last seen traveling south from the area.

If you see the vehicle, police say to call 911.

Southbound Sheridan Boulevard is closed at 49th Avenue due to the crash. Police are advising to take alternate routes.