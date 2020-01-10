× One dead after train collides with semi in Logan County

PEETZ, Colo. — One person was killed when a BNSF freight train and semi-truck collided in Logan County Friday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 5:15 p.m. near Highway 113 in Peetz.

The driver of the semi died.

The engineer and conductor of the train were both transported to Sterling Regional MedCenter.

The train was hauling coal, CSP said.

Authorities have not yet provided details about what led up to the crash.

Highway 113 is closed in the area. There is no estimated time for its reopening, according to CSP.