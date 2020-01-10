NHL Stadium Series takes over the Air Force Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an experience like no other sporting event. The 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angels Kings outdoors at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Saturday, February 15th.

This will be the 30th NHL regular season outdoor game to a U.S. service academy and this is the 2nd time the NHL has brought a regular season outdoor game to a U.S. service academy.

It was just recently announced that country music star Sam Hunt will perform for fans during the first intermission. Additional musical performers will be announced at a later date.

The event is encouraging fans to come early and enjoy the festivities before the puck drops, they have created a Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame fan festival that will take place from 1pm - 530pm before the teams face off. The fan festival will be free and open to the public and take place in the Falcon Alley outside Gate1 at Falcon Stadium. The Stanley Cup will be on display from 130-530pm.

Tickets for the game are available via Ticketmaster.