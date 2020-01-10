Natural Gas & Oil – New State of American Energy Report

Posted 3:46 pm, January 10, 2020, by
Natural gas and oil touches virtually every facet of our life, from heating our homes and fueling transportation, to life-saving medical devices, to cosmetics.  The New State of American Energy report has been released and Mike Sommers, President and CEO of The American Petroleum Institute, discusses the results.

