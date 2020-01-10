× Man killed in shooting in south Denver, police searching for homicide suspect

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was killed in South Denver.

Police say the shooting happened near Jewell Avenue and Cherry Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

DPD said a man was shot and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. If you have any information, please call Denver police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.