Man killed in shooting in south Denver, police searching for homicide suspect

Posted 4:50 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 05:11AM, January 10, 2020

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was killed in South Denver.

Police say the shooting happened near Jewell Avenue and Cherry Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

DPD said a man was shot and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. If you have any information, please call Denver police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.