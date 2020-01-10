Food Truck Friday with Sando San

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, we introduce our viewers to a new food truck and this week it's a unique food truck that is serving up Japanese Sandwiches.

Sando San is a new food truck to the Denver Metro area and the owner Corey Leland says he's please with how people are responding to his truck.

Sando San serves Japanese Sandwiches served on locally made Japanese milk bread from The Enchanted Oven as well as sushi handrolls, nigiri and his special egg salad sando.

We would like to thank Go Truckster for helping us find all the great food trucks that are featured each Friday. Log on to their website to learn about the other food trucks that are roaming the streets of Denver.