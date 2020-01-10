× Expanded Winter Park Express returns for 2020 season

DENVER — The Winter Park Express ski train returns Friday with its first trip from Denver’s Union Station to the ski resort.

New this year? The Winter Park Express will now include Friday service.

The ski train will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 29. Trips leave Union Station in Denver at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park at 9 a.m. Departures back to Denver leave at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at 6:40 p.m.

Fares start at $29 each way.

Tickets are on sale online.