Denver forecast: Dry, cool days ahead

DENVER -- The chill in the air is quickly going to move out of Denver as we head into the weekend. The forecast for the week ahead is quiet.

We are expecting passing clouds each day through the end of next week for Denver and the Front Range. Temperatures don't look to vary much, with overnight lows in the teens and afternoon highs ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.

The mountains will see periods of snow in the coming week. The best chance will be this weekend, especially in the northern mountains, which are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. So, there will be fresh snow for skiers, but travel could be difficult at times.

