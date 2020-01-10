× Downtown hotel fires back at Monfort 7-Eleven, says judge will approve eviction

DENVER — Denver’s largest hotel wants 7-Eleven out.

The joint venture that owns the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Tuesday countersued the convenience store that leases a portion of its building, asking a judge to award it control of the space.

The 7-Eleven at 1550 Court Place has been owned since October by a company founded by Kenneth Monfort, son of a Colorado Rockies co-owner. He sued the joint venture last month, alleging it “embarked on a bad faith mission to terminate the lease” for the store immediately after he bought it.

Hotel owner Denver HS-EF Court Place LLC — a joint venture between High Street Real Estate Partners of Atlanta and Eagle Four Partners of Newport Beach, California — has served the store with multiple letters of default since October for things such as dirty windows, shattered glass, open cleaning closets, a bicycle stored inside and unapproved signage. The countersuit also references “an incident in which pepper spray was pumped through the Premises’ air vents and into Landlord’s hotel.”

Robert Blume, an attorney representing the hotel ownership, said he expects a judge to side with hotel ownership, because their countersuit “focuses on adherence to the terms of the lease.”

