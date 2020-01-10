Denver police looking for child enticement suspect

Sketch via DPD/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man suspected of child enticement.

According to DPD, the alleged child enticement occurred about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday near West Seventh Avenue and North Wolff Street in the Villa Park neighborhood.

Police described the suspect as a bald male who is white or light-skinned Hispanic. He drives a black SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

