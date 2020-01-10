Forecast: Colder with highs in the 30s today in Denver; 3-days of mountain snow lined-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We have a slight 10-20% chance of a snow shower this morning. Then skies with gradually clear (again). Colder, with highs in the 30s across the Front Range.

The mountains have a few leftover snow showers, 1 inch or less of accumulation. Colder, with highs in the single digits and teens.

Dry on Saturday in Denver. Highs in the 40s.

The mountains start dry on Saturday then the next storm system pushes snow in by afternoon/night. That snow continues on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The snow will occur in waves and may not be continuous. Heavy accumulations over 3-days with 1-2 foot grand totals possible. Highs in the teens.

Most of that snow stays in the mountains and misses Denver (lacking upslope for Denver). Highs in the 40s.

