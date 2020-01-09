Watch: Governor Polis delivers Colorado State of the State Address

DENVER– Colorado Governor Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address from the state capitol on Thursday morning.

“Colorado has always been a state of trailblazers. Ours is a state of can-do people. We don’t back down from a challenge, and we don’t quit when the going gets tough,” said Governor Polis in the address. “The state of our state is strong. It is forward-thinking. It is dynamic. It is bold. And it is courageous. Now let’s get to work and show the world what we can accomplish together.”

Protesters were escorted outside the House Chamber during the speech.

VIDEO: While Governor Polis is speaking large chants as Colorado State Patrol escorts climate protestors outside House Chamber. Unclear if any protestors will actually be arrested #coleg #kdvr pic.twitter.com/m3r88ZxXVP — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 9, 2020

There was also a moment to honor Kendrick Castillo.

A moment to honor Kendrick Castillo – who died in the STEM shooting. Lawmakers applauding Castillo’s parents who are here today #coleg #stateofthestate pic.twitter.com/5GtKDYwDQj — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 9, 2020

MOST Democrats do not stand when Polis highlights Colorado’s income tax going down this year. Republicans give him a rare standing ovation. (This is happening because of TABOR and nothing Polis actually did) #coleg pic.twitter.com/U5JtN64FAd — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 9, 2020