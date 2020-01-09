Watch: Governor Polis delivers Colorado State of the State Address

DENVER– Colorado Governor Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address from the state capitol on Thursday morning.
“Colorado has always been a state of trailblazers. Ours is a state of can-do people. We don’t back down from a challenge, and we don’t quit when the going gets tough,” said Governor Polis in the address. “The state of our state is strong. It is forward-thinking. It is dynamic. It is bold. And it is courageous. Now let’s get to work and show the world what we can accomplish together.”
Protesters were escorted outside the House Chamber during the speech.
There was also a moment to honor Kendrick Castillo.