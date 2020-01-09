Watch: Governor Polis delivers Colorado State of the State Address

Posted 11:55 am, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 12:29PM, January 9, 2020

DENVER– Colorado Governor Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address from the state capitol on Thursday morning.

“Colorado has always been a state of trailblazers. Ours is a state of can-do people. We don’t back down from a challenge, and we don’t quit when the going gets tough,” said Governor Polis in the address. “The state of our state is strong. It is forward-thinking. It is dynamic. It is bold. And it is courageous. Now let’s get to work and show the world what we can accomplish together.”

You can read the entire speech here.

You can watch the entire address here below:

Protesters were escorted outside the House Chamber during the speech.

There was also a moment to honor Kendrick Castillo.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.