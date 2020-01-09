Video shows US Firefighters cheered as they arrive in Australia to fight fires
AUSTRALIA– Video posted on Twitter by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service on Thursday morning is gaining international attention.
Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of the NSWRFS, shared video of US firefighters arriving at the Sydney airport on their way to fight fires in Victoria.
The firefighters received cheers and applause as they walked through the airport.
About 50 Americans are in the Sydney area right now. It's a group that's growing, working to help volunteer teams stretched thin from Sydney to Melbourne.