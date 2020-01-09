× Video shows US Firefighters cheered as they arrive in Australia to fight fires

AUSTRALIA– Video posted on Twitter by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service on Thursday morning is gaining international attention.

Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of the NSWRFS, shared video of US firefighters arriving at the Sydney airport on their way to fight fires in Victoria.

Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 9, 2020

The firefighters received cheers and applause as they walked through the airport.

About 50 Americans are in the Sydney area right now. It’s a group that’s growing, working to help volunteer teams stretched thin from Sydney to Melbourne.