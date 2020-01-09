The 6th stage of grief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder of Grief.com, David Kessler has taught physicians, nurses, counselors, police and first responders about grief and has led talks and retreats for those experiencing grief. On January 10th and 13th he'll be in Boulder and Denver to talk about what he shares in his new book Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief.

If you can't make it to one of the seminars, David also offers online classes and he never turns anyone away for lack of funding. You can find more information or register for a seminar at Grief.com