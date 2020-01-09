Forecast: Temperatures drop 20 degrees today; Two snow chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures drop almost 20 degrees today behind a cold front. Yesterday we hit 62 in Denver. I'm forecasting 44 today.

The mountains see light snow and some wind today (mainly tonight and Friday). 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs in the teens.

If we see any snow in Denver it'll occur tonight and then again on Friday morning, 20% chance. Highs on Friday in the 30s.

Dry on Saturday, highs in the 40s.

A second storm system arrives Saturday afternoon through Monday morning in the mountains. 2-6 inches of accumulation.

Additional mountain snow is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

At this point I don't have any significant snow in Denver over the next 7 days. That will put our streak at 20 days without measurable snow in Denver.

