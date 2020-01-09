× Suspect in Denver stabbing death of 15-year-old turns himself in to police

DENVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the New Year’s Day stabbing death of a 15-year-old in southwest Denver.

Elijah Martinez, 18, turned himself in to police Thursday, the Denver Police Department said.

Martinez is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder, police said.

Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue the morning of Jan. 1.

Police identified Martinez as a suspect on Wednesday following tips from the public after FOX31 published a story asking people to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with information.