Summit County sheriff appears in hit FOX show ‘Deputy’

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons made his national TV debut last Thursday with a brief role on the FOX hit "Deputy."

We won’t give away what happened, but safe to say, his debut was quick.

The sheriff is no stranger to Hollywood, appearing in over a dozen movies over the past 15 years, but says his first TV show was quite the experience.

“It was really exciting to do,” FitzSimons said. “Who better to play a cop, than a cop?”

FitzSimons has been helping with scripts and consulting for police-related movies for quite some time, and says it's a welcome release from a stressful job.

“It’s very therapeutic,” he said. “It’s a creative outlet for me to be able to work on these projects -- to be able to work with these actors and develop characters.”

FitzSimons says his role as sheriff is far more important than his Hollywood career, and says he picks his projects carefully.

