Snow chance returns through Friday

DENVER — Snow is possible for some areas Thursday night through Friday. Colder temperatures are expected statewide to wrap up the week.

A system has spread snowfall across many of the mountain ranges and as that system moves over the Plains Friday, it will bring snow showers with it.

Denver has a chance of snow overnight and during the day Friday, although not a particularly significant chance.

Areas between Denver and Colorado Springs are more likely to have some snow.

Aside from the snow showers, cloudier skies and colder temperatures are expected overnight and Friday.

Afternoon highs will only reach the 30s on Friday.

This weekend, clouds will clear and the city will warm up a bit with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, the mountains will remain in a period of off-and-on snow showers through early next week.

