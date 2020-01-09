Seven-story project proposed a block off Brighton in RiNo

A current view of the 3495 Wynkoop St. lot, with the Source Hotel in the background. (Photo: Aaron Kremer/BusinessDen)

DENVER — A lodging property that would offer hostel-like shared bunkrooms along with private rooms has been proposed for a site a block off RiNo’s Brighton Boulevard.

Katz Development submitted a project concept this week proposing the seven-story project at 3495 Wynkoop St.

Project concepts are an early-stage development proposal, the precursor to a more formal site-development plan.

Katz Development is led by Andrew Katz, who said his family regularly visited Colorado to ski while he grew up in Ohio and came to love Denver. In 2015, after graduating from Ohio State, he moved out and took a job as a retail broker at SullivanHayes.

Katz, 26, said he loved the feel of RiNo. In Ohio, his father worked in real estate, developing retail and multifamily properties in that and neighboring states. The family — including Katz’s younger brother, who goes to the University of Colorado Boulder — decided to look for a development opportunity in the district.

