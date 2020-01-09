New Adventures at this Year’s Sportsmen Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The International Sportsmen's Expo kicks off in Denver today and will run through January 12th. The event is more than just hunting and fishing, this year the expo brings in a new Campfire Theater which showcase the diversity of recreation options that abound in the Centennial State.

What: International Sportsmen’s Exposition

When (day and time): Thursday, January 9, 2020 and runs through Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Where: Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St. Denver, CO 80202).

Cost: Youth 15 and under are free; active military with ID, too.

Tickets to the event are $16 and can be purchased on site or online at SportsExpos.com.