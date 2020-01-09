× Man dies after being struck by RTD bus in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man died after being struck by a Regional Transportation District bus in Boulder Thursday morning.

The Boulder Police Department said it was notified of the crash about 10:15 a.m.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that an RTD bus was making a left turn from southbound Mohawk Drive onto eastbound Baseline Road and struck a pedestrian crossing Baseline Road,” BPD said via email.

The pedestrian, an 85-year-old man, was walking in the crosswalk on the east side of Mohawk Drive when he was hit.

According to police, the man was taken to Boulder Community Health, where he died.

BPD says it is investigating the crash.

Police did not say whether the pedestrian had the right of way or whether any charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact BPD Officer Dan Bergh at: 720-648-0546.