Man arrested for impersonating a police officer now accused of fabricating a CPW uniform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The FOX31 Problem Solvers have discovered Michael Nelson, the man suspected of posing as a law enforcement officer in Jefferson County, is also accused of posing as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife game warden.

CPW calls this “troubling.” They also may consider pressing charges against Nelson, as they say he fabricated a uniform with logos very similar to theirs.

Nelson was advised of his rights and bonded out of jail on Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, a woman, who wants her identity protected, told FOX31 she was heading to drop her son off at school when she noticed an erratic driver in front of her. She tried passing him at the Interstate 70 and C-470 interchange in Jefferson County, but says he then flashed a gold badge and pulled her over.

She told us she had a bad feeling from the start. Investigators say 50-year-old Nelson used a fake Interpol police badge to pull the woman over.

Detectives arrested Nelson on Wednesday.

“Absolutely freaked out, I can say,” the woman said of the incident.

In an arrest affidavit, the Morrison chief of police said he recognized the man in the video. Turns out, he previously pulled Nelson over a few months ago for a traffic stop and “recalled Michael having an Interpol Police badge in his vehicle at the time of the stop and said the badge belonged to one of his children.”

Now, the Problem Solvers discovered a photo of Nelson in what appears to be a vest with the CPW logo. CPW told FOX31 Nelson is not and has never been a Colorado wildlife officer. They say that uniform was fabricated.

“It’s troubling that anyone would go to the lengths to impersonate a law enforcement agency,” said Jason Clay, a spokesman with CPW.

FOX31 found more public photos online of Nelson wearing more law enforcement clothing with emblems including ATF, ICE and Homeland Security. We have learned Nelson is a rugby coach and the founder of Misfits Rugby – an amateur sports team.

We talked to one of his teammates by phone. He said Nelson's arrest comes as a shock.

“All I can say is I’m saddened, surprised, shocked. I think most of us in the rugby community are. But I think the most important thing we’re thinking about is his family. He’s a husband and a father and they need all the support they can get right now,” said Lucas Marquardt, team member of Misfits Rugby.

Nelson declined a jail interview on Thursday. He is facing charges of impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment. He is due back in court on Jan. 15 to be formally charged.