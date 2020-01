Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr Kelly Neff is a social psychologist, professor, futurist, author and talk-radio personality who has electrified the transformational media world with her unique focus on the intersection of psychology.

Dr. Kelly Neff will be embarking on a nationwide book tour in February taking her message to colleges and awakening communities across the country. She will be in Denver in mid-late January if you would like to have her for an interview.