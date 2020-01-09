Good Samaritan helps police apprehend shoplifting suspect in Lakeside

Posted 10:16 pm, January 9, 2020, by
Data pix.

LAKESIDE, Colo. -- A good Samaritan helped police apprehend a suspected shoplifter in Lakeside on Tuesday.

Both Lakeside and Mountain View officers were called to the Walmart near West 44th Avenue and North Harlan Street on a shoplifting call.

There were two suspects. One was quickly apprehended.

The other suspect ran back into the store. Officers say they gave a loud verbal warning and followed.

A male shopper then suddenly grabbed the suspect.

“He just wrapped himself around the guy,” said Mountain View Police Sgt. TC Hough. “Kind of like an MMA-hold.”

Police recovered a gun on the suspect who ran back inside the store.

Nobody was hurt.

Hough says the good Samaritan likely saved a life.

“He did a good thing that day for many people,” Hough said.

The citizen asked not to be identified.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.