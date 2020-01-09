Good Samaritan helps police apprehend shoplifting suspect in Lakeside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Colo. -- A good Samaritan helped police apprehend a suspected shoplifter in Lakeside on Tuesday.

Both Lakeside and Mountain View officers were called to the Walmart near West 44th Avenue and North Harlan Street on a shoplifting call.

There were two suspects. One was quickly apprehended.

The other suspect ran back into the store. Officers say they gave a loud verbal warning and followed.

A male shopper then suddenly grabbed the suspect.

“He just wrapped himself around the guy,” said Mountain View Police Sgt. TC Hough. “Kind of like an MMA-hold.”

Police recovered a gun on the suspect who ran back inside the store.

Nobody was hurt.

Hough says the good Samaritan likely saved a life.

“He did a good thing that day for many people,” Hough said.

The citizen asked not to be identified.