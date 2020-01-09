× Golden woman accused of knocking over ice sculpture in Vail arrested

VAIL, Colo. — A woman accused of knocking over part of an ice sculpture in Vail was arrested Thursday.

According to the Vail Police Department, Golden resident Katherine Gail Kreidle, 22, turned herself in to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She had an active arrest warrant for felony criminal mischief.

Video shows a woman kicking and destroying part of an ice sculpture at the Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village the night of Jan. 2.

The woman was with two other people. In the video, one of her companions appeared to film her knocking over the sculpture before all three ran away from the area.

The sculpture was valued at $2,000, according to police.